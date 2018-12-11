USDA says students could see dietary changes to school lunches

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to make changes to the whole grain, and low fat milk guidelines for school lunches. Amy Miller is a Madison county mom of three. She says it's a good thing some school lunch guidelines are on the chopping block.

"It seems like especially in the last 5 year there has been so many changes to what we learn about, and especially the dietary needs for children," said Miller.

Right now, public schools are required to serve lunches with 100 percent whole grains and flavored milk must be fat free. The Madison City Schools lunch coordinator says this is a significant reason why they've seen a drop in school lunch participants and kids are opting to bring their own lunch.

Right now, Alabama offers some exceptions. If school districts can prove kids aren't eating the whole grain options, or if foods have a particular cultural history, like grits, districts can apply for a pass. New guidelines would allow lunches to go down to 50 percent whole grain, and up to 1 percent fat content for flavored milk

"I have 2 that are very picky and its almost better that they eat something," Miller.

Local officials say once the official guidelines are sent to the state, it then has to filter down to the individual school districts. It could be some time before kids are seeing white bread back in the lunch line again