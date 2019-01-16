Clear

USDA reopening Farm Service Agency for 3 days

The office will not process any new applications for loans or trade aid payments.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 11:28 AM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is temporarily reopening an agency that provides resources to farmers and ranchers.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Wednesday the department has called back 2,500 employees to reopen Farm Service Agency offices on Thursday, Friday and next Tuesday to process existing farm loans and provide tax documents. The office will not process any new applications for loans or trade aid payments.

Perdue says the USDA is examining its "legal authorities" to ensure it's providing services to its customers during the partial government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history.

The USDA last week announced its feeding programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, will run through February. But if the shutdown extends into March funding will become uncertain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events