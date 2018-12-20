Clear

USDA moves to tighten restrictions on food stamps

The Agriculture Department is proposing a rule that would restrict the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment to receive food stamps.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is setting out to do what this year's farm bill didn't: tighten work requirements for millions of Americans who receive federal food assistance.

The move comes just weeks after lawmakers passed a $400 billion farm bill that reauthorized agriculture programs while leaving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program virtually untouched.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the proposed rule to tighten work requirements will give President Donald Trump "comfort enough to support a farm bill he might otherwise have opposed."

