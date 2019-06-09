Clear

USDA: Tyson Foods recalls ready-to-eat chicken due to "foreign matter contamination"

Tyson Foods recalled its Tyson Foods recalled its "Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters-CN" on Friday, June 7, 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA said the chicken was not sold at retail stores, but rather at institutions, like schools.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Tyson Foods is pulling more than 190,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products from institutional food service locations after they received complaints about contamination. 

According to a the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the chicken fritters "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic." The USDA formally announced the recall on June 7, 2019. 

The items were "32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of 'FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN' and case code 0599NHL02."

The USDA notes that they were not packaged for retail sale. Tyson Foods notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on June 5, 2019, that they received three complaints from schools about the contamination. 

In a statement the USDA clarified that while the chicken went to institutions, including schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program."

FSIS warned locations that received these products to not serve them and instead throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events