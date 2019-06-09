Tyson Foods is pulling more than 190,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products from institutional food service locations after they received complaints about contamination.

According to a the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the chicken fritters "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic." The USDA formally announced the recall on June 7, 2019.

The items were "32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of 'FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN' and case code 0599NHL02."

The USDA notes that they were not packaged for retail sale. Tyson Foods notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on June 5, 2019, that they received three complaints from schools about the contamination.

In a statement the USDA clarified that while the chicken went to institutions, including schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program."

FSIS warned locations that received these products to not serve them and instead throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.