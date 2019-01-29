USDA: Tyson Foods panko chicken nuggets recalled

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a recall has been issued for approximately 36,420 pounds of Tyson Foods, Inc. chicken nugget products possibly contaminated with "extraneous materials."

The USDA says the recalled panko chicken nuggets were produced on November 26, 2018.

According to the USDA, the recalled products include five-pound plastic packages of “Tyson® Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets” with a “best if used by” date of November 26, 2019, the case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59.

The recalled products have the establishment number “P-13556” inside the "USDA mark of inspection." The USDA says the chicken nuggets were shipped to nationwide retail locations.

The problem was discovered after consumers complained of extraneous material found in the panko chicken nuggets. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified on Tuesday.

The USDA reports there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the recalled products. Those who have purchased it should not consume it.

This is a "Class I Recall," which the USDA's classifications say is "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." (Read more about this HERE)

