USA Today says headquarters evacuated while police respond to reports of a man with a weapon

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 11:51 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 12:24 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

McLEAN, Va. (AP) - The headquarters of USA Today was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as police responded to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police said officers were working to clear the building. The department tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that so far officers hadn't found "evidence of any acts of violence or injuries."

