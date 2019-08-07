McLEAN, Va. (AP) - The headquarters of USA Today was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as police responded to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.
The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.
Fairfax County police said officers were working to clear the building. The department tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that so far officers hadn't found "evidence of any acts of violence or injuries."
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them.
Related Content
- USA Today says headquarters evacuated while police respond to reports of a man with a weapon
- USA Today releases 2017-18 ALL-USA Alabama Basketball Teams
- Police: Tennessee man reported killing his wife
- Update: Arab police locate man reported missing
- Sand Mountain man shot at neighbor, weapon failed to discharge
- Amazon picks 20 finalists for its second headquarters
- Amazon cancels plans to build New York headquarters
- Madison Police respond to Buttercup Lane shooting
- South Korea says North close to 'weaponization'
- Ukraine thankful for US weapons; Russia outraged
Scroll for more content...