Veteran from North Alabama reacts to Biden pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan

U.S. soldiers will soon be coming home from Afghanistan. President Biden announced his plans to start withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan starting May 1. All U.S. soldiers will be out by Sept. 11, 2021.

By the time we have all our troops out of Afghanistan, it will be 240 months since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that started this war. Deandre Hubbard served in Afghanistan for 12 of those months.

“The atmosphere of not knowing what could happen, that’s what’s traumatizing to me," said Hubbard. "You just never know what is going to happen during that time, or any given time really.”

Hubbard served in Afghanistan back in 2016. He said by the time he got there, things had calmed down where he was stationed.

“It wasn’t real hazardous. It was just, doing your term on the front," he said. "It was more so relaxing I guess, it wasn’t as combat active as a lot of people portray it to be.”

However, Hubbard knows his experience isn't the same as every soldier who's served in Afghanistan in the past 20 years. In fact, almost 2,500 soldiers have died there. That's why he hopes every remaining soldier gets back safely.

“There’s obviously areas that are terrible and people are actually dying day in and day out," said Hubbard. "I just wish them the best.”

This is America's longest war. Hubbard said getting to come back home after protecting your country is one of the best feelings.

“It’s always a blessing to go somewhere and return safely, but it’s scary, but at the same time, just coming back home is such a great, overwhelming feeling of relief that you do not have to do that again, but being in the military, you never know.”

What we do know is that come Sept. 11, 2021, our soldiers won't be going back to Afghanistan for this war.

President Biden said America's efforts to support peace will not end once our troops are out of Afghanistan.