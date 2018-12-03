Clear
US soldier dies from wounds in Afghanistan blast last week

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon says that a fourth soldier has died from wounds suffered last week in a roadside bomb blast in eastern Afghanistan.

Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary died Sunday at the military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. He was 24 years old and from Export, Pennsylvania.

Three other service members were killed in the explosion last Tuesday near Ghazni, and two others were wounded.

It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

McClary was assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based at Fort Carson, Colorado.

