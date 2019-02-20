Clear
US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State can't return

Hoda Muthana (Image from Hoover High School yearbook)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says an Alabama woman who left home to join the Islamic State group in Syria is not a U.S. citizen and will not be allowed to return to the United States.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Pompeo says Hoda Muthana does not have a U.S. passport or any legal basis to enter the country.

He said on Wednesday in a statement that she "will not be admitted to the United States."

The 24-year old who joined the Islamic State after becoming radicalized says she regrets aligning herself with the terrorist organization and wants to return to the United States with her 18-month-old son.

