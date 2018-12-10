Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

US sanctions 3 North Korean officials for human rights abuse

The two countries are seeking to negotiate an end to North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on three senior North Korean officials for human rights abuses in the isolated country.

U.S. officials say the sanctions are intended to call attention to "brutal" censorship and human rights abuses as well as the death of American captive Otto Warmbier (WARM'-beer).

The Treasury Department says the officials have important roles in government agencies previously placed under sanctions. It was not clear what role any had in the treatment of the 22-year-old student from Ohio who died after being detained in North Korea last year.

The sanctions announced Monday freeze any U.S. assets the officials may have and make it illegal for any U.S. entity to conduct financial transactions with them.

The two countries are seeking to negotiate an end to North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events