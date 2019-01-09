WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is directing dozens of wildlife refuges to return to work to make sure hunters and others have access despite the government shutdown.
The Associated Press obtained an email sent Tuesday from Margaret Everson, principal deputy director of the Fish and Wildlife Service.
In it, Everson advises that 38 wildlife refuges around the country will bring back furloughed staff using carryover funds. Everson cites "opportunities, including hunting" that are being lost in the shutdown.
The more than two-week-old government shutdown has handicapped government services and furloughed hundreds of thousands of government employees without pay. Wildlife groups urged Wednesday that refuges and national parks be closed in the shutdown to prevent harm.
Related Content
- US orders refuges to staff for hunters despite shutdown
- New housing and business development impacts Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge
- Billy Hunter experiences damage from Monday's storm
- Hunters find human remains in Tennessee
- NASA's planet-hunter TESS makes first discoveries
- Man violates protection order
- Staff upset over missing paychecks
- Partial government shutdown looming
- NASA's new planet hunter searches for 'signatures of life'
- SpaceX launches NASA's Planet Hunter probe, April 18, 2018