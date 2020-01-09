Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police investigating shooting off Lakefront Drive Full Story

US officials: 'Highly likely' Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 people on board

President Donald Trump is suggesting he believes Iran was responsible.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 11:19 AM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 11:38 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two U.S. officials say it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board.

President Donald Trump is suggesting he believes Iran was responsible. He is dismissing Iranian claims that it was a mechanical issue that brought down the plane -and is denying any U.S. responsibility.

The officials, citing U.S. intelligence, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops amid a confrontation with Washington over a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events