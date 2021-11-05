Clear

US offers $5 million rewards for 4 Mexican drug lords

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government is offering $5 million rewards for information leading to the capture of four Mexican drug lords.

Those subject to the $5-million bounty included Aureliano Guzman-Loera, the brother of imprisoned capo Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The State Department said Friday the four operate in the northern Mexico states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua.

Guzman-Loera and three brothers from the Salgueiro-Nevarez family were indicted in the United States of conspiring to traffick marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was responsible for about 61,000 overdose deaths in the United States between March 2020 and 2021.

