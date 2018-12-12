Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US military identifies 5 dead in warplanes crash off Japan

Search and recovery operations have ended after finding only one survivor, who was aboard the fighter jet.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 9:44 AM
Posted By: AP

TOKYO (AP) - The U.S. military has identified five Marines who were declared dead after their refueling plane collided with a fighter jet last week off Japan's southern coast.

Search and recovery operations have ended after finding only one survivor, who was aboard the fighter jet.

The five crew members identified Wednesday were on a KC-130 Hercules refueling aircraft that collided with an F/A-18 Hornet during regular training. The warplanes crashed into the sea south of Japan's Shikoku island.

The Marine Corps identified the crew members as Lt. Col. Kevin R. Herrmann, 38, of New Bern, North Carolina; Maj. James M. Brophy, 36, of Staatsburg, New York; Staff Sgt. Maximo A. Flores, 27, of Surprise, Arizona; Cpl. Daniel E. Baker, 21, of Tremont, Illinois; and Cpl. William C. Ross, 21, of Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events