Clear

US home prices rise more slowly amid weaker sales

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: Christopher Rugaber

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. home prices increased more slowly in September from a year ago as higher mortgage rates weighed on sales.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier. That's down from a 5.5 percent yearly gain in the previous month. It was the sixth straight month that home price increases have slowed.

The weaker price gains reflect a broader slowdown in the nation's housing market. Sales of existing homes rose modestly in October, snapping a six-month streak of declines. But sales are still 5.1 percent lower than they were a year ago. New home sales have fallen for four straight months. Mortgage rates have jumped in the past year, reaching 4.8 percent last week, up from 3.9 percent a year ago.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events