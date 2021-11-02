Clear

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

The special kid shots contain just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

(AP) — U.S. health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead Tuesday night. The announcement came only hours after a CDC advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be given to children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer has already shipped millions of doses to states, doctors' offices and pharmacies. And pediatricians are getting ready to put shots into little arms. The special kid shots contain just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

