U.S. flu season appears milder, one year after brutal one

Flu usually takes off after Christmas and peaks around February.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: AP

NEW YORK (AP) - It's early, but officials say the current flu season is shaping up to be gentler than last winter's unusually brutal one.

In most parts of the country right now, the flu strain causing the most illness is a somewhat milder virus. It tends not to cause as many hospitalizations and deaths as the kind of flu that dominated a year ago. Flu vaccines also work better against it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported the latest flu numbers. Last week, flu was reported to be widespread in 30 states, up from 24 the week before.

