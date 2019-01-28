Clear
U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei, top executive

The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department is filing charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei.

A 13-count indictment was unsealed Monday in New York charging Huawei, two of its affiliates and a top executive at the company.

A separate case filed in Washington state charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile.

Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1. Prosecutors allege she committed fraud by misleading American banks about Huawei's business deals in Iran.

Prosecutors charge Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Huawei is the world's biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies.

