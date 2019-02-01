U.S. attorneys in Alabama announce initiative to protect law enforcement

U.S. attorneys in Alabama, Jay E. Town, Louis V. Franklin, Sr. and Richard W. Moore, announced a new initiative on Friday to protect law enforcement.

The initiative comes after nine officers were killed in the line of duty in the first month of 2019. Two of those were killed in Alabama.

Jay Town, the U.S. attorney for the northern district, said they're going to work on getting the community to participate in the process to help get violent criminals off the street. The attorneys promised to do anything in their power to get anyone who commits a crime against police the harshest punishment possible.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said this will hopefully stop all agencies from being disrespected on the streets.

"I think in my career at the sheriff's office over 25 years, I've seen changes in the climate. The people that are not in law enforcement and the way that they react," said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The attorneys said they are also going to continue to provide federal resources to local agencies to help them fight crime and receive the best training possible. This will, hopefully, prevent more deaths from happening.

"Of course we take all deaths seriously, but whenever it's one of our brothers or sisters, it hits home a little closer," said Shaw.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it appreciates the support and looks forward to continued support in the future. U.S. Attorney Jay Town said a big part of the initiative is getting victims and witness to cooperate with law enforcement.

Just this week, Huntsville police said they had three separate instances of people being shot, and all three victims didn't want to cooperate with police.