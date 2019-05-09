Clear

US and China officals negotiating trade

US, Chinese negotiators to resume talks as US tariffs loom.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. and Chinese negotiators are set to resume trade talks just hours before the United States plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

China says it will retaliate if President Donald Trump follows through, though the Commerce Ministry in Beijing offered no specifics.

The negotiations starting up again Thursday were thrown into disarray after U.S. officials accused the Chinese of reneging on commitments they'd made in earlier rounds of talks. In response to the backsliding, the United States is raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25% at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

The two countries are sparring over U.S. allegations that China steals technology and pressures American companies into handing over trade secrets.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events