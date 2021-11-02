U.S. Space and Rocket Center to host a job fair for Space Camp Counselors.

As the U.S. Space and Rocket Center's Space Camp prepares to operate back at full capacity this upcoming spring, a job fair will be held Wednesday, November 3rd, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to find camp counselors for their space camp program.

The applications and interviews will be on site at the Rocket Center's Education Programs building.

Niki Kelly, Human Resources Generalist, says this year they're looking for 100 counselors as they prepare for a big time comeback.

"We are growing. We are so excited about the next chapter. And that is why we were looking for so many amazing qualified people. We are expecting to become even bigger and better next year," said Kelly.

Kelly, who is also a former camp counselor, attended this job fair a few years back. She says she's often seen a misconception of the role and requirements needed to be a camp counselor.

"This job is perfect for everyone who loves kids. You can have any background. As long as you do love kids and want to inspire the next generation, we would love to have you here."

After closing its doors to 90% of its staff during the pandemic, Kelly says those days are behind them.

"While that was a hard time, we have absolutely turned that page and we are back and better than ever," said Kelly.

For Kelly, coming back in a big way is all about hope and inspiration.

"You get the opportunity to truly impact kids from all over the world. Inspire the next generation to really have that open mindset and see that anything is possible for them. They’ll tell me being a camper changed my life and getting to do that experience really made me think about things differently."

Camp counselors need to be at least 19 years or older and according to Kelly, can expect an hourly wage ranging from $13 to $14 an hour.

For those interested who do not have a thorough knowledge about space, Kelly also says counselors will be put through a two week comprehensive training, where everything needed to know to succeed will be taught.