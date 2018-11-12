U.S. Space & Rocket Center to hold job fair

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is holding a job fair on Wednesday, November 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Available positions include security officers, lifeguards, custodial and banquet staff, educational staff and Space Camp counselors.
Interested applicants should wear business attire and bring a resume. For more information, click HERE.
