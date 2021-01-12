U.S. Space and Rocket Center thanks essential workers with discounted admission

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is thanking those hard at work during the pandemic with discounted admission to the museum.

According to a news release on Tuesday, with proof of employment, workers will receive a $13 rate for each member of their family on designated days. Employees must be present.

The museum says the schedule is as follows:

From Wednesday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 17, medical professionals will receive the discounted admission price followed by:

Essential retail workers, Jan. 20 – 24

First responders and law enforcement, Feb. 8 – 14

Educators, Feb. 17 - 21.

In addition to these weeks, the Rocket Center is holding a “Teacher Appreciation Weekend” with free admission for teachers who present school identification. That’ll happen on Saturday, Jan. 16 through Monday, Jan. 18.

Find more information from the center here.