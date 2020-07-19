U.S. Space and Rocket Center suspends week-long space camp programs until at least Spring 2021

As the U.S. continues to struggle containing the coronavirus, it's causing a local museum to make some major readjustments.

On Sunday, Pat Ammons, the director of communications for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center (USSRC), confirmed that they will be suspending all week-long space camp programs until at least spring 2021.

She said the decision is being made because many of their fall programs are populated by students from around the country and international students. She said after much consideration, they decided that they wouldn't be able to attract enough students to make the programs viable this year.

Ammons told WAAY 31 that the week-long space camp for the blind/visually impaired will go on, but in a reduced capacity. There will also be some corporate programs and training that will happen.

The move was "devastating, but necessary," Ammons said. The center is in the process of evaluating the total financial impact that the coronavirus is having on them and will release more details in the coming days.

The USSRC began operating with a reduced staff and with limited visitor capacity back in May. All visitors were required to wear masks starting on July 7.