U.S. Space and Rocket Center re-opened for members

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center re-opened today for members only. The general public can head back tomorrow.

Most of the museum is open, but some exhibits and all simulators are closed right now.There are timed tickets for admission, one-way paths through exhibits, and Plexiglas shields up in some areas.

If you go it is recommended you wear a mask. One family who drove down from Nashville told WAAY 31 that USSSRC is their first outing since being quarantined.

"When we got the announcement that they were re-opening today, it was one of the first things we thought. Lets get out of the house and go do that. It is wonderful to walk around to see all the great artifacts here and be part of opening day again," said Chad Driver.