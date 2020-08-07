U.S. Space and Rocket Center officially holds title for 'Most model rocket kits launched simultaneously'

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center officially holds the Guinness World Record for “Most model rocket kits launched simultaneously.”
On July 16, 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center launched 4,923 model rocket kits.
You can find more about the launch here. You can watch it here.
