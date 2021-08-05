U.S. Space and Rocket Center offers out of this world incentive at COVID vaccine clinic

In a partnership with Huntsville Hospital, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center gave out vaccine stickers to participants after getting their coronavirus vaccine shots Thursday.

With the sticker, came a free pass to explore the Davidson Center's Saturn-V.

Once individuals receive their second dose, they'll receive a ticket to visit the entire U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Nicole Pack, a vaccine recipient, said she made the decision to get the vaccine for multiple reasons. Pack said at first she was nervous to get the vaccine and was also monitoring her health.

She also said her kids are getting ready for school in person, so she decided it was in the best interest of her family to get the shot.

"I asked them several times if they wanted to go back to virtual and they don’t want to," said Pack. "They miss their friends, they miss being in the classroom and I miss that for them, and so just to help us decrease the risk in our household."

Pack and others who got their vaccine at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center will return Aug. 26. They can get their vaccine from 9 a.m. until noon.