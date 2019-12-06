U.S. Space and Rocket Center named one of 'World's Coolest Places of 2019’

An out-of-this-world spot in North Alabama was just named one of the "World's Coolest Places of 2019.”
Time magazine named the U.S. Space and Rocket Center as one of the world's coolest places for kids this year.
Other spots that were included are Johnson Space Center in Texas, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, Niagara Falls in New York and the Washington Monument.
Read the full story here.
