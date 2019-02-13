Clear
U.S. Space & Rocket Center seeking donations for restoration of Saturn V replica

The Rocket Center says the replica’s finish needs to be cleaned, primed and repainted.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:14 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is seeking donations for the restoration of the Saturn V replica outside the Davidson Center for Space Exploration.

The $1.3 million project is already underway, and the Rocket Center's hope is to have the replica ready for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission in July. The #ReviveTheSaturnV campaign was launched Tuesday with the goal of raising $250,000.

The Saturn V replica was built in 1999 as part of the 30th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. The Rocket Center says the replica’s finish needs to be cleaned, primed and repainted. 

For more information, visit rocketcenter.com/revive.

