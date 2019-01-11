In honor of teachers and their hard work, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is providing free admission to educators and one guest from Saturday, January 19 through Monday, January 21. Teachers will be required to present their educator identification to receive the free admission.
On January 21, the first 100 teachers to attend one of three Educator Information Workshops inside the Discovery Theater will receive a free U.S. Space & Rocket Center "swag bag." The workshop will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, click HERE.
