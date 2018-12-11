Clear

U.S. Space & Rocket Center looks to hire more than 65 Space Camp counselors

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is holding a job fair on Wednesday, December 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are more than 65 Space Camp counselor positions available. Training to be a counselor begins January 9.

Interested applicants should wear business attire and bring a resume. For more information, click HERE.

