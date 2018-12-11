The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is holding a job fair on Wednesday, December 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are more than 65 Space Camp counselor positions available. Training to be a counselor begins January 9.
Interested applicants should wear business attire and bring a resume. For more information, click HERE.
Related Content
- U.S. Space & Rocket Center looks to hire more than 65 Space Camp counselors
- Space And Rocket Center hosting film festival
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center launches rocket preservation project
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center repainting rusting rocket
- Space and Rocket Center, American Girl partner for Space Camp doll
- Space & Rocket Center to hold Thursday job fair
- Space and Rocket Center CEO to speak to UNA students
- Marriott hotel near Space and Rocket Center evacuated for fire
- U.S. Space & Rocket Center to hold job fair
- Christmas turkey, fruitcake rocketing toward space station
Scroll for more content...