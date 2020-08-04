U.S. Space & Rocket Center: #SaveSpaceCamp goal exceeded with SAIC donation

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center issued this press release Tuesday afternoon:

SAIC has made a $250,000 gift to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Save Space Camp campaign, pushing it over its initial goal just one week after the effort launched. The campaign began Tuesday, July 28, with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

“For more than 50 years, SAIC employees have proudly called Huntsville home, and we stand strong in support of this community. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is facing an unprecedented challenge as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact beloved institutions across America, and we are honored to have the opportunity to help,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “By ensuring that the USSRC continues to operate during these extraordinary times and encouraging others to contribute, we can secure our nation’s STEM leadership far into the future.”

“This monetary support from SAIC is monumental,” said USSRC CEO and Executive Director Louie Ramirez. “Not only have they pushed us over the top of our initial campaign goal, but SAIC once again proves to be a major supporter of the Rocket Center. They have long provided us with vital IT infrastructure support and provided expert advice on improving the center’s wireless network. With this gift, the company is helping us sustain our museum operations in the coming months and enabling us to bring back Space Camp strong in the spring. They are true community partners.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devasting effect on the Rocket Center, which closed March 13, 2020, in keeping with state health orders intended to combat the surge in coronavirus cases. The museum reopened in late May, but with far fewer than normal visitors. Space Camp did not reopen until June 28, and then with only 20 percent of its usual attendance. With limited admission from international students and school groups this fall and winter, Space Camp will again close for weeklong camp programs in September.

The response to the Save Space Campaign has been a gratifying statement of support for the work of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Space Camp. Nearly 8,000 people and corporations from all 50 states and 36 countries have contributed to the Save Space Camp campaign in a week’s time.

The Rocket Center is continuing to ask for support for the campaign. Any amount over the initial goal will be used to offset losses due to the COVID-19 crisis and for programming. For more information and to make a donation, visit savespacecamp.com.