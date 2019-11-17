U.S. Senate candidates speak to voters in Huntsville

Right now, eight Republican primary candidates are trying to win Democratic Senator Doug Jones' seat.

Three of these candidates stopped by Huntsville Saturday morning to speak to voters. Those candidates included former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and state representative Arnold Mooney.

Voters at the meeting told me they want a candidate with strong Republican values who will fight for their freedoms.

"I'm looking for someone who is going to work for everyone and not just special interest groups. I believe we have some good candidates out there, and we have some good choices to look at," Gwen Shelton said.

Shelton is one of the hundreds of voters who gathered at the Madison County Republican Men's Club meeting Saturday morning. Three of the eight Republican primary candidates spoke to voters about how they plan to serve them if they are elected to the U.S. Senate.

"The next Republican Senator has to be behind Trump, and understand that the Trump voters aren't going to go away. They have to support Donald Trump if not they are not going anywhere," Douglas Stalb said.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has had a tense relationship with the President ever since he recused himself from the Russia investigation. President Trump publicly criticized Sessions before firing him as attorney general. Despite their past, Sessions says he fully supports the President.

"People wanted me to criticize him and say bad things about him, but I wanted him to succeed. He was fighting for the values

I believe in," Sessions said.

Former Alabama Justice Chief Roy Moore says he lost the Senate seat during the last election because he believes his opponents made false accusations against him to keep him from office.

"President Trump, I support many of his policies. Some of the things I might disagree on them. If I disagree, I'll tell him. But, I am not running to be a model of President Donald Trump or anybody else and neither should anybody else," Moore said.

State representative Arnold Mooney says he's plans to be the same person the day he walks out of office as the day he gets in. He says his goal in office would be to go back to traditional values to be able to stand up.

"We need to get back to founding principals to the values that make this country great. The values that will continue to make this nation great. It will give us the ability fight the fight we have to fight with china and other situations around the world," Mooney said.

Voters say they were grateful for the candidates visit and will keep a close eye in future months.

"It's great when your candidates come out and speak to the people and shake your hands, but what's more important is that we look at who is going to represent us outside of this one-on-one today and help our president," Shelton said.

The primary elections will be held next March, and the winner of the primaries will face off against Senator Doug Jones next November.