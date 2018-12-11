U.S. Secretary of Transportation makes infrastructure announcement impacting the TN Valley

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao made an infrastructure announcement on Tuesday regarding the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grants, two of which were awarded to Decatur and Cullman.

“BUILD grants are major investments that will help create jobs and improve quality of life in large and small communities across our country,” Chao said.

Chao said the grant program has a focus on improving transportation in rural communities. Alabama Senator Richard Shelby announced the funding for Decatur and Cullman on Friday, December 7.

“As Alabama’s transportation needs evolve, it is important that we find ways to support rapid growth, especially in rural areas," Shelby said.

The $14,222,671 in federal funding for Decatur will be used to construct an overpass bridge at the intersection of State Route 20 and Bibb Garrett Road. The project also includes ramps, a new access road, better lighting for highways and pedestrian safety accommodations. The grant is intended to help in bridging the gap between Decatur and other employment hubs in Alabama, Shelby said.

“The creation of a Highway 20 overpass and exchange is the catalyst of growth and change our city has been striving to achieve,” Decatur's mayor, Tab Bowling, said.

The $14 million grant awarded to Cullman will fund the widening of Alabama State Highway 157 from two lanes to four lanes. The city says traffic on the highway has increased causing hazardous driving conditions and delays.

“This BUILD grant awarded to the city of Cullman will allow for critical highway infrastructure improvements in the region,” Shelby said.