U.S. Secretary of State makes infrastructure announcement impacting the TN Valley

Elaine Chao will make a major infrastructure announcement Tuesday, her office says.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Department of Transportation, U.S. Secretary of State Elaine Chao will make a major infrastructure announcement Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Chao's Office of Public Affairs said this will impact the Tennessee Valley.

WAAY 31 will air this live in this article at 12:30 p.m.

