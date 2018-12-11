U.S. Secretary of State makes infrastructure announcement impacting the TN Valley

According to the Department of Transportation, U.S. Secretary of State Elaine Chao will make a major infrastructure announcement Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Chao's Office of Public Affairs said this will impact the Tennessee Valley.
WAAY 31 will air this live in this article at 12:30 p.m.
