U.S. Secret Service investigating after 2 arrested in Boaz scam case

Two men are facing federal charges in a Boaz scam case.
Boaz police say Fubin Qiu, 22, of Houston, Texas and Chen Zhen, 22, of Little Neck, New York were arrested on Jan. 8 after they were found to be in possession of more than $90,000 in gift cards that were loaded by using stolen information.
The suspects had been to six states and 12 Walmart stores, the department says.
The case has been turned over to the U.S. Secret Service. Qiu and Zhen will be charged federally.
Police warn if someone calls you and asks for your personal or banking information, do not give it to them. The same applies for online scams.
