Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally arrested on felony charges Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

U.S. Secret Service investigating after 2 arrested in Boaz scam case

Police say Fubin Qiu and Chen Zhen were found to be in possession of more than $90,000 in gift cards that were loaded by using stolen information.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 10:54 AM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:08 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Two men are facing federal charges in a Boaz scam case.

Boaz police say Fubin Qiu, 22, of Houston, Texas and Chen Zhen, 22, of Little Neck, New York were arrested on Jan. 8 after they were found to be in possession of more than $90,000 in gift cards that were loaded by using stolen information.

The suspects had been to six states and 12 Walmart stores, the department says.

The case has been turned over to the U.S. Secret Service. Qiu and Zhen will be charged federally.

Police warn if someone calls you and asks for your personal or banking information, do not give it to them. The same applies for online scams.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events