BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (AP) - A Russian-American crew of three has blasted off to the International Space Station, making a second attempt to reach the outpost after October's aborted launch.
A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch along with Roscosmos' Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as planned from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 12:14 a.m. Friday (1914 GMT Thursday). They are set to dock at the space station in about six hours.
On Oct. 11, a Soyuz that Hague and Ovchinin were riding in failed two minutes into its flight, activating a rescue system that allowed their capsule to land safely. That accident was the first aborted crew launch for the Russian space program since 1983, when two Soviet cosmonauts safely jettisoned after a launch pad explosion.
Related Content
- US-Russian crew blasts off to International Space Station
- International Space Station crew working to fix small pressure leak
- NASA: International Space Station visible over Huntsville
- Look up! International Space Station visible over Huntsville today
- Space station gets 3 new astronauts
- Christmas turkey, fruitcake rocketing toward space station
- Space station gets 2 cargo deliveries in record 15 hours
- Huntsville hosts international festival
- President pushing for "Space Force"
- Deaf students attend Space Camp