U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks co-sponsoring bill against Biden’s ‘dictatorial’ Covid-19 vaccine mandates

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville announced Monday that he has co-sponsored a bill opposing President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

The bill, from Rep. Andy Briggs of Arizona, also would prevent the federal government from making employers require vaccines for, or testing of, workers, according to a news release from Brooks’ office.

“Joe Biden claims the U.S. Constitution empowers a president to mandate vaccines. He is wrong,” Brooks said in the release.

“Under the Constitution, states, not the federal government have that power. I challenge anyone to identify a provision in the U.S. Constitution that unambiguously gives Joe Biden or the federal government the authority he arrogantly claims.

“Liberty and freedom have combined to help make America the greatest nation in world history. The decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is a deeply personal one. Americans must weigh the risks and rewards for themselves. That is the essence of liberty and freedom.

“For Joe Biden to insert himself into Americans’ health care choices is arrogant, dictatorial, despicable and dangerous. I will protect liberty and freedom from dictatorial government oppression with every fiber of my being and every tool at my disposal.”