Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

U.S. Postal Service temporarily suspends operations at Muscle Shoals Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service says mail delivery is not impacted by the temporary suspension.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 3:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the Muscle Shoals Post Office at 2350 Avalon Avenue due to potential facility issues, officials say.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, officials are working to identify and resolve possible facility issues, and an update will be provided once an assessment has been completed.

Affected P.O. Box customers can retrieve their mail and packages at a trailer on the premises of the post office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Officials say retail operations will be available at the Muscle Shoals Post Office approximately two weeks from Monday, March 18. During the suspension, customers can conduct retail transactions at the Tuscumbia Post Office at 599 Highway 72 West, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The U.S. Postal Service says mail delivery is not impacted by the temporary suspension.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events