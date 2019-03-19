U.S. Postal Service suspends operations again at the Muscle Shoals Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended operations at the Muscle Shoals location for two weeks.

The post office is located on Avalon Avenue and back in August, it was also shut down. The U.S. Postal Service never said why they shut it down then. According to Congressman Aderholt's office, the postal service told them they shut it down in August, because moles had burrowed holes in the ground, causing damage to the foundation.

P.O. Box customers can still get mail from this facility, but the U.S. Postal Service says they have temporarily suspended operations due to potential facility issues. They wouldn't elaborate on what those issues could be.

A customer, Steve Michael, came to the Muscle Shoals Post Office's makeshift pick-up point to get his mail, but the problem is that you can't send mail from the location for at least two weeks.

"I kind of feel for the people on the counter. They are doing an awesome job under the circumstance," said Michael. "I don't understand why it's taking so long."

The postal service says mail delivery will not be impacted, but Michael said he thinks there is a delay. The U.S. Postal Service says while they try and resolve the issues at the Muscle Shoals Post Office, people can use the Sheffield or Tuscumbia locations, which are miles away.

"I think it delays the mail, because it has to go through Tuscumbia first," he said. "They handle it there first, so it's being handled through Tuscumbia and then it comes out here, so I'm sure it backlogs the mail for these people."

The postal service said they apologize to their customers for this inconvenience. We will continue to ask them why it's closed and hopefully get answers soon.