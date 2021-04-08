U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open coming to Huntsville

The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open is coming to Huntsville in less than two weeks!

You can get in on the action! The course will go through Cummings Research Park on Apr. 17 and Apr. 18. More than 100 athletes will compete for a spot on Team USA.

"Bike racing is wicked fun, and now, you are going to watch a bunch of people who on a daily basis have to overcome a challenge and then, they are getting on a bike and duking it out," said Jamie Whitmore, U.S. Paralympics Cycling Athlete.

On Thursday, WAAY 31 spoke with some athletes who said they are excited to get back to racing, especially after not being able to compete last year because of the pandemic.

"This is an opportunity for us to go out and show how we're new cyclists, so I'm looking at this as the new me gets to go and test myself next week and so, while there's some nerves, there's a whole heck of a lot of excitement," said Travis Gaertner, U.S. Paralympics Cycling Athlete.

Athletes said they hope people in the Rocket City will come support them!

"Seeing it in person, and seeing and having that personal experience of triumph, can change minds across the world and I think that people would be stronger because of it," said Samantha Bosco, U.S. Paralympics Cycling Athlete.

The event is free and open to the public.