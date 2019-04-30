Clear

U.S. News: Huntsville, Madison high schools among 10 best in Alabama

New Century Tech Demo High School

They rank No. 3, No. 5 and No. 7, with many other schools outside the Top 10.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 9:34 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

U.S. News and World Report has released its 2019 ranking for the best high schools in Alabama.

One Huntsville City Schools and two Madison City Schools show up in the Top 10.

Huntsville’s New Century Tech Demo High School comes in at No. 3 on the list.

Of the school, the report says: “Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at New Century Tech Demo High School is 99%. The total minority enrollment is 54%, and 16% of students are economically disadvantaged.”

Madison City’s Bob Jones High School comes in at No. 5, and James Clemens High School ranks No. 7.

They were judged on college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

See the full rankings for the entire state of Alabama here

