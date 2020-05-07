U.S. Marshals search for accused serial rapist, kidnapper wanted in central Alabama

Photo Gallery 1 Images
U.S. Marshals and police are searching for an accused serial rapist in central Alabama.
According to the Birmingham ABC-affiliated station, 33/40, authorities are looking for Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, who they describe as a dangerous sex offender with violent tendencies.
Wyatt is 6'0" tall and weighs approximately 222 pounds, 33/40 reports. According to the station, he is wanted for kidnapping, assault and attempted rape/rape, robbery, attempted murder, domestic violence, drug possession, weapons violation and obstruction of justice.
Authorities tell 33/40 Wyatt should be considered armed and dangerous, and he may be hiding in Birmingham, Calera, Clanton, Wetumpka, Prattville or Montgomery.
If you see Wyatt, do not approach him. Contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
