U.S. Marshals, police arrest two men at Decatur home

Decatur police helped U.S. Marshals arrest two men at a Decatur home.

Tyrie Buchanan and Timothy Pegues were arrested on Thursday.

Decatur police say the department was notified by U.S. Marshals that Buchanan was wanted for robbery charges in Pritchard. When they tried to arrest him at a home in the 1000-block of Thomas Drive SW, they say Pegues tried to stop them.

Buchanan was arrested for robbery. Pegues was arrested for obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.

Both men are in the Morgan County Jail. Buchanan will be extradited to Pritchard. Bond was set at $600 for Pegues.