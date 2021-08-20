U.S. Marshals offer $5,000 reward for information on Huntsville, Decatur double murder suspect

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Ricardo Bass.

A manhunt is underway for Bass, who is suspected of murdering two men Thursday - one in Huntsville and another in Decatur a couple hours later.

Ricardo Bass

Wavaho in Decatur robbery and shooting Thursday morning Wavaho in Decatur robbery and shooting Thursday morning Ricardo Bass

Anyone who spots Bass is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

Bass, 40, is wanted in Huntsville for the early Thursday morning murder of Jeffrey Carden, 31, on McVay Street.

Bass is wanted in Decatur for the Thursday morning murder of Mark Allen Nicholson during a robbery at the Wavaho Gas Station on Wilson Street.

Bass is a Black male, stands 5’9” tall, weighs about 215 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair

Anyone with knowledge about Bass' whereabouts or who spots him is asked to contact authorities at 911 and to not approach him.

Major Crimes Investigators believe Bass is armed and dangerous, Huntsville Police said.