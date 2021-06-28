Clear
U.S. Marshals catch suspected Decatur doughnut shop bandit

Zachary Cornez Lilley

Bond was set at $250,000

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 11:08 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Huntsville man wanted on a Decatur robbery charge is behind bars after being caught by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Task Force.

Zachary Cornez Lilley, 32, was arrested Saturday and taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility and booked on a $250,000 bond.

The Decatur Police Department said Lilley is a suspect in the Sept. 27, 2020, armed robbery of Krispy Kreme, 1648 Beltline Road SW.

Police said Lilley robbed the store and gunpoint and then ran away. They had been searching for him since April 14 this year.

