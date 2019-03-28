Clear
US Marshals catch escaped Colbert County inmate

Tobby Randall Blackstock

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate who escaped in July 2018 is back in custody.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Tobby Randall Blackstock was caught about 9 a.m. Thursday in Nashville by US Marshals, according to the department.

Blackstock surrendered without violence.

He was serving time on a burglary conviction out of Colbert County. Blackstock escaped from his assigned work release location in Tuscumbia on July 13.

