US Marshals catch escaped Colbert County inmate

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate who escaped in July 2018 is back in custody.
Tobby Randall Blackstock was caught about 9 a.m. Thursday in Nashville by US Marshals, according to the department.
Blackstock surrendered without violence.
He was serving time on a burglary conviction out of Colbert County. Blackstock escaped from his assigned work release location in Tuscumbia on July 13.
