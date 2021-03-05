US Marshals arrest man for murder of Florence woman

A man is in custody for a murder in Florence on Feb 14.

Florence police arrested Roydricker Lamar Bullock, 36, on Friday for the murder of Patrice Denice Lott, 48. The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force helped in finding and arresting Bullock at his home in Greene County.

Bullock will be transferred to the Lauderdale County Detention Center to be held on a $150,000 bond.

Lott was found by Florence police officers on Feb. 14 at a home in the 800 block of North Royal Avenue after receiving a call for medical assistance.

Police said at the time of the murder that Lott’s family members hadn’t spoken to her since Feb. 12. Her body was found when they came to check on her at the home.