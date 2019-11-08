According to our ABC affiliate WEAR-TV in Florida the man wanted in connection to the disappearance of Alabama student Aniah Blanchard was arrested in Escambia County, Florida.
U.S. Marshals in Montgomery called the U.S. Marshals in Florida after receiving a tip that 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed could be in Escambia County.
Auburn Police Department identified Yazeed as a suspect and issued a first-degree kidnapping warrant Thursday.
Right now he's in the Escambia County Jail. Police say additional arrests are expected in this case.
Related Content
- U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
- Auburn police identify kidnapping suspect in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
- Auburn police release photos of person of interest in Aniah Blanchard disappearance
- Police say missing Alabama teen Aniah Blanchard now considered victim of foul play
- Man who reported girl missing arrested in her disappearance
- Mysterious disappearance of disease researcher
- Man arrested in Marshall County for truck theft, drug possession
- Marshall County sheriff’s office arrests man on stolen motorcycle
- Former corrections officer arrested in Marshall County
- Marshall County sheriff’s son arrested, jailed
Scroll for more content...