U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for Aniah Blanchard's disappearance

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 4:52 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 4:58 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

According to our ABC affiliate WEAR-TV in Florida the man wanted in connection to the disappearance of Alabama student Aniah Blanchard was arrested in Escambia County, Florida.

U.S. Marshals in Montgomery called the U.S. Marshals in Florida after receiving a tip that 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed could be in Escambia County.

Auburn Police Department identified Yazeed as a suspect and issued a first-degree kidnapping warrant Thursday.

Right now he's in the Escambia County Jail. Police say additional arrests are expected in this case.

