WASHINGTON (AP) - A Russian company charged by special counsel Robert Mueller shouldn't be permitted to review sensitive evidence outside of the United States because confidential material it has already received was improperly released as part of a "disinformation campaign."
That's according to a court filing from prosecutors Wednesday in the case against Concord Management and Consulting LLC.
Prosecutors cite a Twitter account that surfaced last year purporting to have a stolen copy of evidence provided to the company. The tweet included a link to a webpage that contained file folder names and folder structure matching the material Mueller produced.
Concord is one of three entities and 13 individuals charged in a conspiracy to spread disinformation on social media during the 2016 presidential campaign.
A lawyer for Concord didn't return a phone message.
Related Content
- US: Info given to indicted Russian company improperly used
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released
- Special counsel issues indictment against 13 Russian nationals over 2016 election interference
- Ex-CIA contractor pleads guilty to keeping classified info
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer: No issue with releasing Cohen info
- Lawsuit: Justice Dept. failed to give McCabe info on firing
- Facebook says attack exposed info of 50 million users
- Man indicted for 2017 murder, arson
- Husband of online exhibitionist indicted in killing
- Alabama lawmaker indicted, charged with paying kickbacks